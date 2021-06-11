Testing IoT for interoperability, security and reliability

IoT market news has been dominated by stories about poorly performing solutions, security flaws and difficult user experiences.

These issues have led to a slow adoption rate of smart home products, with consumers wrestling with setup, connectivity, security concerns and a fractured market of available products and technologies. The consequences affect all those who would gain from an explosion in the smart home market, limiting new revenue opportunities for consumer electronics companies, cloud application providers and operators.

In large part, the problem comes from inadequate testing and testing tools at the network protocol level. Most existing test tools focus on the IoT applications themselves -- coming from the world of pure software testing -- or they focus on large-scale endpoint security testing for industrial applications. There are few to none that validate a product's network connectivity -- especially Wi-Fi -- long-term stability and protocol interoperability.

Moreover, there is a gap in expertise between application developers and network stack developers. As more and more consumer electronics add network functionality, developers focused on getting features out the door have little time to worry about the underlying networking technologies that make their products work.

What needs to be tested? Networking is complex and home networks, in particular, rely on a number of different protocols and applications that smart products require or interact with. Some of these underlying technologies and protocols, like Wi-Fi and IPv6, were built with many options and scenarios that make interoperability testing of each component critical. Connectivity and core protocol behavior Though IP networking is the standard that makes our networks operate, it is not simple. Devices connecting to the network need to be able to handle basic physical and medium access control layer connectivity, address assignment and address resolution. Even the simplest device needs to use Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) and DNS -- the latter of which is the source of many user experience problems and security vulnerabilities. Additionally, because most gateways make use of IPv6 in some capacity, smart devices need to know that their IPv6 implementation will work and work well. When testing DHCPv6 and stateless address auto configuration, the assignment and communication of link-local, unique local and global unicast addresses, and even handling DNS over IPv6, are critically important for smart devices that need to interoperate and may have intermittent connections or sleep modes. Wi-Fi interoperability Consumers purchasing smart home products expect them to work within their home network. Wi-Fi is the standard for in-home networking but has a significant number of options and features for security, backward compatibility, operational efficiency and regional compliance. Developers need to test smart devices across all modes of operation, over different frequency bands and channels, with different country codes and across all security modes. Backward compatibility is the biggest challenge to Wi-Fi interoperability. Ensuring that smart devices will work anywhere is critical to the end-user experience. Stability and performance In addition to validating that a smart device will connect and operate in various network environments, developers should stress their products' performance over long periods of time and ensure that they can recover from reboots or sleep states. Smart devices may connect and reconnect to the network frequently, and memory leaks and memory fragmentation can cause performance issues or disable a device altogether. Security Obviously, security is the most talked about topic in IoT and smart home product media. It is one of the most cited reasons why consumers are nervous about purchasing and using these products. Getting a basic understanding of how a smart device appears on a network and how it can be accessed is a necessary first step in developing a secure product. Home IoT devices are also mostly dependent on connections to cloud services for their applications. Monitoring the traffic that smart devices produce when connected to the internet and analyzing that traffic for insecure behavior is critical. Even the basics, like using HTTPS and implementing Transport Layer Security correctly, can be missed on any device.