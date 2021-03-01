Operation IoT interoperability: Testing device compatibility

In any heist movie, the only way to pull off the crime is to ensure each person does an assigned task and trusts each other enough to work together. IoT interoperability requires a similar setup that must be put to the test to ensure everything will operate smoothly in production.

Developers must confirm that multiple IoT devices, software applications and networks continue to perform their tasks and run together seamlessly, or even work at all. With more than 21 billion IoT devices online by 2025, according to Norton, the importance of IoT interoperability testing will continue to escalate.

Interoperability tests can determine more than if devices can work together; they can test for performance and security vulnerabilities. Security will remain a growing concern for IoT devices. Of 325 IoT decision-makers surveyed, 72% experienced an increase in IoT device security incidents in 2020, according to a Cybersecurity Insiders report.

Why IoT interoperability testing can be tricky Many IoT devices use proprietary protocols rather than standard Windows, Apple or Google OSes and this market fragmentation can inhibit interoperability. The lack of industry standards can partly be attributed to the wide variety of gadgets that constitute IoT devices, including smart energy meters, industrial appliances and medical emergency alert buttons. IoT products also do not have set regulations that focus solely on interoperability. Many organizations within the IoT industry push for the development of standards, but none are in place yet. IoT device interoperability can also be stymied by: Different manufacturers' devices that can't be integrated

Lack of programmability

Little or no security protection

Devices purchased at different times that may not work together

Different connectors and frameworks

Different standards for communications protocols IoT devices with low memory requirements don't have sophisticated OSes or offer multilayered security systems. Over the lifespan of devices, IoT manufacturers must also account for and plan to test the interoperability of updates, upgrades and security patches. Interoperability tests can determine more than if devices can work together; they can test for performance and security vulnerabilities.