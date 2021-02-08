IoT market fragmentation complicates device deployment

IoT market fragmentation has complicated the path to IoT adoption. Until the market matures and standards emerge, IT admins must learn how to navigate vendor offerings if they want to simplify device integration during deployment.

The IoT market is splintered; there's a multitude of IoT vendors but few widely adopted products or standards that ensure interoperability. For IoT purchasers, IoT fragmentation combined with acquisitions or startups failing complicate decision-making. Vendors might not stay in business, and IoT products might not integrate with each other.

IT administrators also face challenges when they build their own IoT deployment because they can't plug in new IoT devices without confirming interoperability.

How the IoT market became fragmented Throughout the past decade, venture capitalists rapidly invested in IoT with the prediction that by 2025, the global IoT market would reach $1256.1 billion, according to ReportLinker's market assessment. Vendors also acquired IoT startups because of the high profit margin potentials that could offset less profitable products and services. Although the market remains fragmented, IoT Analytics' "IoT Platform Competitive Landscape & Database 2020" report identifies signs that the market might concentrate around a few providers, including AWS and Microsoft. Both companies have added capabilities to their IoT offerings since 2017. In 2019, the top 10 providers held 58% market share, compared to 44% in 2016. Some vendors move toward consolidation, but many unique offerings continue to stand alone without standardizations efforts. In 2019, there were 630 separate IoT vendors around the world, according to IoT Analytics. The variety of IoT industry niches and uses promotes the multitude of offerings. As organizations focus on highly tailored uses, small products gain traction, but also present challenges for integration. In an ideal world, stable, foundational IoT offerings that can plug and play with other IoT products would emerge. Interoperability can prevent hours of hand coding IoT interfaces to make end-to-end products work, but the market hasn't reached consistent interoperability yet.