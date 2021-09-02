Step-ahead IoT security: Developers must be more proactive

With the proliferation of connected devices across nearly every imaginable use case, it's understandable that this unyielding rise in device use is accompanied by escalating concerns about security. A security breach in a smart speaker or vacuum is concerning; a security breach for devices that manage patient healthcare or industrial manufacturing can be disastrous.

Traditional device development processes aren't equipped for the rise of connectivity across all the ways in which consumers and businesses are becoming accustomed to using it. For decades, hardware development was ship-and-forget. Adjusting to vulnerabilities wrought by increasing connectivity is a major shift. With the absence of industry-wide security standards that provide guidance and clarity on device security and legislation that dictates specifics for compliance, the IoT device security landscape leaves a lot up to the individual vendors manufacturing devices.

The scope of the problem Three years ago, OWASA released its IoT Top 10 list, which explains what developers and organizations must make sure they do not use when designing and implementing IoT systems. The list included: Weak, guessable or hard-coded passwords

Insecure network services

Insecure ecosystem interfaces

Lack of secure update mechanisms

Use of insecure or outdated components

Insufficient privacy protection

Insecure data transfer and storage

Lack of device management

Insecure default settings

Lack of physical hardening But just a cursory look at news from the last six months shows how an onslaught of hacks has compromised devices and underscores that the threat of the connected device landscape is only growing.

Addressing IoT threats In an effort to address known IoT vulnerabilities, governments are working to come up with solutions. For example, the U.S. government signed The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020 -- the "IoT Act" -- into law in December 2020. The legislation requires that any IoT devices used by the federal government must meet specific cybersecurity standards and guidelines. In Europe, the EU Cybersecurity Act was put into place in 2019 to classify IoT businesses under a common set of certification standards based on their level of security. Both legislative examples are steps in the right direction. Even without binding regulation, moves like this set examples for the industry to follow and likely establish standards that will have a trickle-down effect on smaller manufacturers. These are steps toward strong IoT security. As the consumers, businesses and governments wrestle with the ever-expanding number of ways IoT affects us, three things are clear: The security vulnerabilities in the IoT ecosystem are serious, and the consequences of ignoring them are growing. The sheer number of IoT devices means the number of end users affected by IoT hacks and disruptions is exploding at a remarkable pace. Governments and regulatory agencies will be under increasing pressure to address these issues in a more formal and broader fashion. These three trends are converging, meaning IoT development will inevitably come with increased security scrutiny and expectations from every direction.