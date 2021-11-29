Tackle IoT application security threats and vulnerabilities

IoT devices might seem too small or specialized to pose a risk to enterprises, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

IoT devices are network-connected, general-purpose computers that can be hacked and hijacked by criminals, leading to problems beyond IoT security.

Even if an organization has locked down the physical devices and enacted basic IoT security measures, systems remain vulnerable. Many cybersecurity experts forget IoT application security when designing a security strategy.

Gartner estimates there will be approximately 25 billion IoT connections by 2025, making each IoT sensor, endpoint, connection, network layer and UI a vulnerability for enterprises using them. The IoT application security presents a massive area of vulnerability and one in which organizations should consider making equal investments from now on.

Vulnerabilities of IoT applications IoT applications suffer from various vulnerabilities that put them at risk of being compromised, including: Weak or hardcoded passwords. Many passwords are easy to guess, publicly available or can't be changed. Some IT staff don't bother changing the default password that shipped with the device or software.

Many passwords are easy to guess, publicly available or can't be changed. Some IT staff don't bother changing the default password that shipped with the device or software. Lack of an update process or mechanism. IT admins unintentionally exclude many IoT apps and devices from updates because they are invisible on the network. Also, IoT devices may not even have an update mechanism incorporated into them due to age or purpose, meaning admins can't update the firmware regularly.

IT admins unintentionally exclude many IoT apps and devices from updates because they are invisible on the network. Also, IoT devices may not even have an update mechanism incorporated into them due to age or purpose, meaning admins can't update the firmware regularly. Unsecured network services and ecosystem interfaces. Each IoT app connection has the potential to be compromised, either through an inherent vulnerability in the components themselves or because they're not secured from attack. That includes any gateway, router, modem, external web app, API or cloud service connected to an IoT app.

Each IoT app connection has the potential to be compromised, either through an inherent vulnerability in the components themselves or because they're not secured from attack. That includes any gateway, router, modem, external web app, API or cloud service connected to an IoT app. Outdated or unsecured IoT app components. Many IoT applications use third-party frameworks and libraries when built. If they're obsolete or have known vulnerabilities and aren't validated when installed in a network, they could pose security risks.

Many IoT applications use third-party frameworks and libraries when built. If they're obsolete or have known vulnerabilities and aren't validated when installed in a network, they could pose security risks. Unsecured data storage and transfer. Different data types may be stored and transmitted between IoT applications and other connected devices and systems. All must be properly secured via Transport Layer Security or other protocols and encrypted as needed.

Threats to IoT applications Threats to IoT applications fall into several general categories: spoofing, information disclosure, distributed denial of service (DDoS), tampering and elevation of service. Attackers typically use these threats as an entry point to a network and then move on to other areas to cause problems, such as stealing data, blocking connections or releasing ransomware. Four threats that target IoT app vulnerabilities. Spoofing threats. Attackers intercept or partially override the data stream of an IoT device and spoof the originating device or system, which is also known as a man-in-the-middle attack. They intercept shared key information, control devices or observe sent data. Information disclosure threats. Attackers eavesdrop on broadcasts to obtain information without authorization, jam the signal to deny information distribution or partially override the broadcast and replace it with false information. They then threaten to release or sell the data. Tampering threats. Attackers can gain access to the firmware or OSes of the devices running an IoT app and then partially or completely replace it on the device. They then use the genuine device and application identities to access the network and other connected services. For example, SQL or XML injection attacks and DDoS attacks are tampering threats for IoT apps. Elevation of privilege threats. Attackers use unsecured IoT apps to change the access control rules of the application to cause damage. For example, in an industrial or manufacturing environment, an attacker could force a valve to open all the way that should only open halfway in a production system and cause damage to the system or employees.