Shield endpoints with IoT device security best practices

With the number of IoT devices in the world snowballing, security habits that target endpoint protection have become indispensable for IoT deployments.

Endpoint security is the practice of locking down all edge devices that connect to a corporate network to prevent them from becoming entry points that hackers can exploit.

As IoT devices proliferate in the corporate world, so do the risks caused by edge devices. Analysts expect the IoT growth curve to climb. Enterprise IoT spending is predicted to increase by 24% in 2021, and after that grow annually by 26.7%, according to an IoT Analytics report.

IoT endpoints can encompass everything including wireless sensors, surveillance cameras and connected thermostats. Nearly every day, security researchers find new malware that targets the weak protection of IoT devices. Common vulnerabilities that IT administrators must look for in IoT deployments include unsecure components, open ports and poor error tracking habits. However, IT admins can take steps to ensure that their company has a fleet of IoT devices that are resistant to potential attackers.