Reinforce IoT cloud security in 6 steps

IoT generates constant unstructured data that organizations stream, use for analytics and potentially drown in.

With the exponential growth of unstructured big data, organizations have been unable to keep pace with the processing and storage requirements needed to support IoT data. That leaves the cloud as a scalable resource that organizations can provision as needed for IoT data capture and processing. However, IT admins taking on cloud resources must also address the defense of IoT cloud data from hackers. The urgency to protect IoT data has only grown stronger each year.

In December 2020, a class action suit was launched against Ring and Amazon, alleging that hackers took over users' smart cameras in their homes. In 2021, 20/20 Eye Care Network discovered that data was removed from the S3 buckets hosted in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. The fear was that hackers might have gained access to the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, member identification numbers, dates of birth and health insurance information for some or all of 20/20's health plan members.

As more organizations use the cloud for IoT, the risk of security incursions continues to grow. These risks include unsecure data flows between the cloud and the edge computing environments, lack of IT expertise in configuring the cloud for maximum security and data breaches that compromise data integrity and customer and client data privacy.