Know when to use cloudless IoT or stick to the cloud

Cloud connectivity has served as an integral part of IoT deployments, but organizations must determine when sending data to the cloud works best and when it would be better to go cloudless.

In many IoT deployments, a variety of machines collect, store and manage disparate data in a large, remote cloud composed of software servers and databases. Cloud computing gives organizations advantages in scalability and efficiency. It can also cut down on development costs when an organization does not need to set up the infrastructure themselves to process, store and analyze IoT data.

However, organizations may not always want to rely on a cloud service for their IoT deployment and would rather use edge or fog computing. Cloudless IoT can bring computing even closer to where data is generated and decrease the latency or improve security.

IoT architects must understand each situation that could call for cloud or cloudless IoT deployments.

IoT in the cloud offers extensive storage Organizations can connect devices directly to the cloud or use an IoT gateway to connect machines to the cloud. To connect to cloud software, a device first needs to connect to the internet, which can be done with connectivity options such as cellular, Wi-Fi or low-power wide area network (LPWAN). In device-to-cloud connections, transport and application level protocols facilitate the data transfer. The amount of memory and storage a device has on board can also determine if the device must link to the cloud. Some IoT devices have megabytes of storage on board, but many do not. Cloud services can experience outages and may not offer the reliability that an organization needs. Organizations that use IoT services might rely on the cloud for a variety of reasons, including: The cloud offers a near-limitless supply of remote data storage, whereas IoT devices store only very limited amounts of data or none at all. Some IoT projects must have extensive processing power to complete tasks, and cloud systems give users access to an array of computing resources. A cloud system provides users with remote access to control multiple IoT devices and retrieve data from units, sensors and other machine-to-machine hardware. Bringing IoT software into the cloud makes it easier for users to access and manage IoT applications through an integrated whole. IoT teams can use the cloud software that incorporates the IoT back end to apply security updates and upgrades.