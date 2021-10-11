IoT segmentation secures device fleets and broader network

The ever-increasing use of IoT devices is leading corporations to adopt one of the evergreen methods of IT security -- segmentation -- to protect their burgeoning fleets of IoT appliances.

IoT devices, such as card readers, sensors and appliances, do not usually have much computing power or memory onboard. Therefore, many can't run security programs to protect themselves on a network. Furthermore, it is often near-impossible to update or patch IoT devices over the air.

There will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices in operation by 2025, according to an IDC forecast. This multitude of devices will be pumping out a staggering 79.4 zettabytes of data by then. Those figures on their own are enough to give any IT security professional a major headache.

Attackers already target enterprises with a variety of IoT security threats and breaches. Doubtless, there will be many more on the horizon. One mechanism organizations can use to protect their IoT devices and the broader corporate network is segmentation and microsegmentation.

What is segmentation? Segmentation is a security method that divides a network into multiple segments or subnets that act as small networks. In one form or another, segmentation has grown up with the widespread use of corporate networking and the internet through the 21st century. On 5G wireless networks, segmentation is called network slicing. This 5G method will become increasingly relevant to IoT as more IoT devices convert to 5G wireless connections, rather than using 4G LTE links or low-power WAN connections, as is typical today. IoT segmentation can stop ransomware infections or an attacker from moving throughout the network.

Why choose segmentation as a security method? Despite the plethora of security measures that IT administrators can implement, network segmentation remains an essential defense against cybersecurity threats. Each segmented group of devices can only access the resources they need for approved uses. IoT segmentation can stop ransomware infections or an attacker from moving throughout the network. Organizations don't need to use segmentation specifically with any other security practices, but it can add to network defenses. IoT network segmentation can boost overall performance. Segregating different operational devices from one another can reduce network congestion.