Evaluate industrial IoT connectivity options

Sensors collect data crucial to Industrial IoT and running a business, but many organizations have only begun to adopt IIoT devices into workspaces and figure out how to connect their machines.

Industrial organizations use IIoT sensors across many verticals to measure a variety of factors, such as pressure detectors that regulate an oil pipe, temperature sensors that monitor frozen food or a camera that protects a warehouse entrance.

Many organizations have reprioritized IIoT after the pandemic struck. Supply chain disturbances affected 94% of Fortune 1000 companies at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. IIoT in the factory or supply chain will improve liquidity, lower maintenance costs by 10% to 15%, and reduce waste by up to 20%, according to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Organizations new to IIoT must decide how to connect sensors and devices to the internet based on needs and device types. They can choose from wired and wireless mechanisms to connect to a network.

Understand when wired connectivity works best Many organizations use a wired link to connect IIoT machines to a network. Ethernet based on the IEEE 802.3 standard is the most used wired internet connection for PCs and printers. By the early 1990s, Ethernet overtook IBM's Token Ring as the standard for network connections. However, using standard Ethernet in industrial settings creates problems because the TCP/IP protocol for data routing does not provide the guaranteed real-time performance often needed in automation and processing applications. Industrial applications require a real-time protocol designed to use the physical layers of Ethernet that also provide communication between machine controllers, actuators and devices. Industrial applications require a real-time protocol designed to use the physical layers of Ethernet that also provide communication between machine controllers, actuators and devices. This led to the development of industrial Ethernet. Industrial Ethernet implements an application layer protocol that ensures the correct data is transmitted and received when and where it's needed for a specific operation. Protocols for industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP and Profinet. The cabling for industrial Ethernet use must be tougher than standard office cabling. A solid conductor works better than stranded cable for delivering higher speeds over distance. Ethernet conductors are normally American Wire Gauge 26 and 24. The largest conductor sizes work best when use cases require fast data rates over long cable paths. Cabling requirements account for much of the cost of industrial Ethernet. Many IIoT deployments use industrial Ethernet as a network connection method. Ethernet, however, is not suitable for all industrial tasks, such as supply chain monitoring, where IIoT sensors cannot be tethered to a single point on the network. Organizations have numerous wireless options available for industrial use. IoT connectivity must be compatible to link IIoT infrastructure components, including gateways, sensors, actuators and edge nodes.