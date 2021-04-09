Consider IoT TPM security to augment existing protection

Any organization that needs hardware-level security and uses IoT should consider integrating Trusted Platform Modules with their devices and network to boost their security posture.

For more than 20 years, Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) have been used in the cybersecurity community -- mainly in the PC world. A TPM is a specialized chip on a device that stores encryption keys specific to the device and network for hardware authentication.

TPMs define hardware root of trust within a security system and provide integrity measurements, health checks and authentication services. Organizations typically use TPMs in conjunction with other security technologies such as firewalls, antivirus software, smart cards and biometric verification.

Mainly installed on computers, servers and networking gear, they've gained traction in the IoT community as a way to introduce hardware security to IoT devices. The evolution of IoT devices has spurred the creation of new TPM specifications that better suit IoT devices to enhance their security.

4 types of TPM security offer different pros and cons Organizations have four main types of TPM security available to them. Each offers different trade-offs between cost, features and security. Discrete TPM provides the highest security level and only works as a security piece of hardware. It acts as a yes or no security protocol. When any tampering or breach is detected within the device or connected network, the TPM will close all device access to isolate it from the attack. Integrated TPM hardware-based security uses a chip that provides functions other than just security. It is primarily resistant to software attacks, but it is not designed to be tamper-resistant. Organizations implement firmware TPM as protected software runs on the device's main CPU, rather than installed via a separate TPM chip. The TPM runs like any other code on the device in a trusted execution environment (TEE) that separates it from the rest of the CPU's programs. Firmware TPM is not tamper-resistant and depends on other security aspects within the device and network to keep it safe, such as the TEE OS or the application code running the TEE. TPMs make other processes, such as certificate-based security or digital signing processes, more secure. Software TPM is a software emulator for the TPM. Organizations should only use this TPM to test or prototype IoT devices because it's vulnerable to breaches through the OS, network connections and malicious code. While TPMs can increase the security of an IoT device, organizations can't use them as the single line of defense for devices. TPMs make other processes, such as certificate-based security or digital signing processes, more secure.