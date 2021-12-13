Bolster physical defenses with IoT hardware security

The number of connected endpoint devices continues to explode exponentially, expanding the risk for organizations that now must secure this vast expanse of hardware.

These devices are everywhere: homes, hospital rooms, connected vehicles, factory floors, office buildings and traffic control systems. The list is exhaustive.

IoT cyber attacks are also on the rise. In September 2021, there were 1.5 billion breaches of IoT devices in the first six months of the year, a significant jump from the 639 million during the prior half-year period, according to Kaspersky, the antivirus and security service provider.

Although cyber attacks targeting data have gotten the most attention in recent years, threats that can take out infrastructure, including IoT hardware, also pose a significant risk for organizations deploying connected devices.

"We have to treat the IoT sensors in the field like they'll be broken into. We should assume that, at some point, the hardware will be exploited," said Andrew Nelson, principal architect of cloud and data center transformation at Insight Enterprises.

Hardware vulnerabilities, security concerns Connected devices have specific vulnerabilities that enterprise leaders must address as they build out their IoT ecosystems. IoT hardware is often more physically accessible than traditional pieces of computer equipment. That means sensors and edge devices, such as gateways, can be displaced or damaged -- either accidentally or intentionally -- through physical actions. We have to treat the IoT sensors in the field like they'll be broken into. We should assume that, at some point, the hardware will be exploited. Andrew NelsonPrincipal architect, Insight Enterprises "With IoT in general, these devices aren't going to be locked up. It's not like a data center device behind armed guards. To be useful, they'll be in substations and retail and farms. They'll be in places you have access to it," Nelson said. IT admins can't forget the security implications that stem from the devices themselves. These endpoint devices have limited computational and power resources by design, meaning they don't support advanced security features. "Sensors don't have a lot of horsepower or complexity; they're a simple embedded chip on a board, and you're not going to get a whole lot of functionality on that hardware," Nelson said. Moreover, some device manufacturers don't require users to change the factory default logins and passwords to start them up. Devices often have insecure interfaces with other parts of the IoT ecosystem. They generally can't -- or can't easily -- be updated to address vulnerabilities. Users, for example, can't easily swap out chips on dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of deployed sensors if a vulnerability is discovered. "We absolutely see significant vulnerabilities on the devices themselves," said Christine Livingston, IoT managing director at consulting firm Protiviti. "As has been said many times before, an environment is only as secure as the weakest link, and IoT devices provide a very significant attack vector." If exploited, hackers could take advantage of the vulnerabilities to tamper with the hardware's functionality and firmware, the class of software that instructs devices and tells them what to do with significant implications. "These embedded IoT devices are [frequently] connected to crucial equipment. And, if [a hacker] can interact with a device in a way that can cause physical harm, that represents the most egregious of risks. Additionally, the firmware can be another threat factor; it could be a backdoor, expose information about updates or expose credentials stored on the device that the hacker can then use to pivot into the back-end infrastructure," said Caleb Davis, manager in Protiviti's IoT practice.

Understand the hardware threats Attackers use four main threat types on IoT hardware: Brute-force attacks. A hacker uses the trial-and-error method to guess login and password information to gain access. Fuzzing attacks. Random data, or fuzz, is automatically sent to devices and then attackers watch for the outcome, such as a crashed device. Rowhammer attacks. A hacker "hammers" a row of memory cells to generate an electrical charge that changes an adjacent row of RAM, flipping ones to zeros and zeros to ones. Side-channel attacks. The hacker takes information -- such as acoustic, electromagnetic, power consumption or timing information -- and then exploits that information to gain access.