5 benefits and challenges of IT/OT convergence

It's been a decade since Gartner accurately predicted the partnership between operational technology and information technology systems. Although the partnerships might have started on the factory floor, the idea of aligning previously siloed systems to share and use business intelligence more efficiently has spread to other industries as well. Healthcare and retailers have enjoyed the benefits of IT/OT convergence as they streamline their workflows, improve productivity and increase their bottom lines.

Yet, even with these benefits, organizations are still hesitant to implement IT/OT convergence. The two teams have such different approaches to security, data management and system availability, making it difficult for them to come together in a cohesive collaboration. The solution is to ensure that leadership understands the benefits of IT/OT convergence and highlights them to the organization. The positive effect convergence brings to both IT and OT is the key to bringing them together.

Why IT/OT convergence matters "It's becoming table stakes to compete in any market," Jonathan Lang, research manager of worldwide IT/OT strategies at IDC, told IoT Agenda. Not only are industrial and manufacturing companies enjoying the benefits of this convergence, but the rest of the business world is starting to take notice. IoT devices are becoming smarter and are easier to manage today, making them a viable option for a wider range of organizations, businesses, industries and even cities and municipalities. Any organization looking to deploy IoT devices while gaining new efficiency levels, building more responsive customer relationships and developing new business models must combine the OT and IT areas of their business. IT/OT convergence is a necessary step to achieving a tech-based future.

Benefits to IT/OT convergence The general benefits to IT/OT convergence are cost, performance and productivity gains. It leads to optimizations and transformations across the organization, from operations to business. 1. Cost savings Convergence helps organizations lower operating costs by optimizing resource utilization, energy, cooling and device management. There are fewer systems to procure and maintain by sharing infrastructure, and legacy infrastructure is replaced by more efficient systems. It can also lead to data center and real estate savings as single-function devices can be consolidated into integrated systems and free up valuable space. 2. Better performance Combining IT and OT data means organizations can generate more accurate and meaningful KPIs. KPIs help drive efficiencies and higher performance across the organization, helping both teams pursue and achieve common goals. It increases visibility into both areas companywide, giving the rest of the organization a view into how technology helps achieve common objectives. 3. Improved flexibility Access to real-time data and KPIs empowers organizations to react more quickly to market changes. They can change production timelines based on outside factors efficiently while still meeting business objectives. Convergence optimizes workflows and eliminates redundant ones, enabling the organization to operate more efficiently. 4. Increase operational standards Some organizations use the IT/OT convergence project to bring longstanding IT best practices to their operational systems. For example, incorporating a patch management program to OT devices to ensure that they're operating with the latest firmware. Existing IT monitoring technologies can be extended to OT systems and devices, enabling real-time monitoring and centralized asset tracking. Multiple functions can be consolidated into one monitoring system or console for faster user experiences to streamline predictive maintenance tasks. 5. Enhanced security orchestration Converged OT/IT systems can bridge the gap between cybersecurity and physical security for organizations with centralized monitoring systems and tools. That's because IT and OT systems have different security needs and capabilities that usually can't be met with one strategy or tool. IT/OT convergence projects increase OT security visibility across the organization and help IT teams incorporate existing systems into an overall cybersecurity strategy.