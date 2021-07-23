4 zero-trust IoT steps to scale security

The zero-trust security model, built upon the idea "never trust, always verify," offers an ideal framework for IoT because it requires IT security teams to continually review, revise and make changes as the network changes.

Zero trust offers a more efficient and scalable security strategy for IoT. IoT devices serve integral parts of business today and often perform critical tasks or handle sensitive data. IT security teams can no longer set it and forget it when it comes to IoT security.

The traditional security model often doesn't meet the security or user experience needs of modern organizations. IoT is the fastest-growing category of devices in the modern enterprise, with nearly 42 billion IoT devices forecast to be connected by 2025, according to an IDC forecast. Organizations increasingly deploy IoT devices in business-critical processes and systems, forcing IT teams to bypass their traditional perimeter-based defenses just to get them into production.

Security must be focused on where the threat is most likely to occur. For now, that means IoT devices because they are tempting targets for criminals. Attackers use edge devices to easily breach an entire network and cause havoc. Organizations that embrace a comprehensive security approach using zero trust can better adapt to the changing complexity of their IoT deployments and protect their people, devices, applications and data.

Understand what zero-trust IoT means Zero trust is a security model that suggests that no person, device or service inside or outside the network should be trusted by default. For IoT deployments, this model focuses on protecting the network from breaches through IoT devices, even as organizations add more sensors to their deployments. Security measures require identity verification and device authentication throughout the network instead of just at the perimeter, which is how it's most often done today. Using microsegmentation, the model limits access to network segments to only the people and devices that require it and are authorized. This reduces the risk of potential breaches because access is limited to that segment only. Zero trust is a model, not a product or piece of technology that organizations can buy. Instead, it's a desired state that can be achieved in various ways to protect company data, lower the breach risk and detection time, improve visibility into network traffic and increase control in cloud environments.