Why it's time for a new collective purpose

Without a reliable internet connection, where would we have been over the past year?

In many ways, the pandemic highlighted the leap we have made shifting the way we work, learn and communicate. But from a technology point of view, I'm not so sure how much changed. Not when the digital divide, made even more apparent over the past year, is still a significant problem in our communities.

While many think the digital divide is focused on rural areas, there's more to the story. An Amdocs survey of U.S. consumers about their current connectivity showed that despite two-thirds of respondents living in areas considered to have reliable internet, 62% said they experienced recent issues. Further, more than one-third, 36%, had a situation where they had lost connection or experienced connectivity degradation while conducting a critical task like working from home.

A bigger problem than we realize So, what happens when experiences in and outside the home become even more complex and a spotty internet connection doesn't always offer the ability for consumers and businesses to stay online? For instance, remote work is an ongoing discussion point. Hybrid offices and even work-from-anywhere approaches from tech titans like Facebook and Spotify are making waves. As this becomes more acceptable, the "talent everywhere" discussion becomes critical. We're no longer tied to talent in our general area, and that means a Silicon Valley company doesn't need to pay Silicon Valley salaries to find exceptional talent. Essentially, the world becomes flatter. However, this is another area where those with unreliable or nonexistent connectivity are disadvantaged, and talent everywhere can only happen when it's not theoretical. The same can be said when it comes to the education of the next generation.