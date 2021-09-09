What will IoT 2.0 look like?

When founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab coined the phrase "Fourth Industrial Revolution," he had in mind a vision of the future marked by massive technological breakthroughs.

Robotics, AI, extended reality, nanotech, decentralized decision-making and autonomous machines would fast become the buzzwords of Industry 4.0.

Industry 4.0, and the pursuit of greater efficiency, automation and autonomy at scale, popularized a previously little-known architectural model called Internet of Things, or IoT. Tied to IoT is the plethora of devices connecting to the internet, currently estimated to reach a trillion by 2025, according to SoftBank Group.

What makes up the IoT architecture framework? There are different ways to describe the IoT architecture framework, but I like to break it into three logical steps: sensor, processor and actuator. The IoT framework begins with sensors and devices such as radar, lidar, cameras, and weather or thermal instruments that each produce raw data. The processor element has been the subject of industry fervor in recent years. This is also referred to as edge computing. The logic here is that compute power needs to be as close as possible to the things generating the data to satisfy ultra-low latency requirements and to save cost on data backhaul and needless storage. Software and related algorithms process this data to create actionable information. Algorithms infer a present state and yield a decision or course of action. Finally, that decision set is used by the actuator in the framework. The actuator could be a machine or the thing taking the prescribed action, such as braking a car that is about to collide with an object or powering down a factory machine that is overheating. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, not exactly. The first years of IoT project exploration can best be described as an extended experiment. It's a period that I call "IoT 1.0" because versioning presumes a natural course of improvement. Indeed, there will be an IoT 2.0. IoT 1.0 is characterized by customized point solutions and a fatally fragmented vendor ecosystem. Everybody, it seems, is reinventing the same wheels. It's not surprising that early surveys of IoT 1.0 done by companies such as Cisco and Microsoft revealed that a staggering percentage -- nearly 75% -- of enterprise IoT projects failed to progress beyond the experimental stage. The cost and complexity that hobbles IoT 1.0 isn't a failure as much as it is a natural course of technology evolution. IoT 1.0 is merely the genesis stage of a massive technology paradigm. As modern industrial strategist Simon Wardley once put it, "every activity, practice, data type, etc., starts in the Genesis stage [and] things evolve through vendors competing to improve the product (supply-side evolution) and through the market adapting to take better advantage of the thing (demand-side evolution)."