Transforming buildings to be smart and sustainable

With a well-designed IoT platform, companies turn legacy buildings into smart buildings, allowing data from commercial, industrial, enterprise and individual devices to come together in the cloud.

The result is a network of interconnected devices that deliver data and provide insights to address critical business issues related to operational efficiency and sustainability.

Currently, buildings are responsible for 40% of global energy consumption and 33% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Economic Forum. Companies must transform facilities into energy-efficient smart buildings to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets and regulatory requirements.

A smart building gathers operational data from a network of equipment and sensors. The building owner can continuously run analytics against the data to identify opportunities to improve building operations and the environment for occupants. This infrastructure helps owners and operators improve asset reliability and performance while also decreasing costs. The approach reduces energy use, optimizes how space is used and minimizes the environmental impact of buildings.

AI-driven decision-making IoT devices inside a building can monitor and control parameters critical to occupancy health and sustainability, including air quality and resource usage metrics. AI-driven analytics can improve a facility manager's ability to monitor real-time performance and make well-informed decisions. For example, dashboards can capture the current utilization of an area, the oxygen vs. carbon dioxide saturation of the air, as well as infectious disease risks and other environmental information. IoT devices inside a building monitor and optimize occupant health and building sustainability metrics, including air quality and resource consumption. Digital twins are also being used to model, analyze and make decisions on maintenance, upgrades and sustainability. Digital twin technology replaces physical prototypes, thereby reducing resource use, carbon emissions, costs and time-to-market. For example, tech service companies are now using these technologies to offer companies predictive analytics dashboards that show valuable data points and KPIs. Facility managers can view monthly consumption, break it down to hours and access a whole range of data points unique to a building and the people in it. A dashboard can show information from a utility company about demand spike. The dashboard can then adjust the day's forecast, and the building immediately begins precooling chilled water lines and selected areas. It also provides preheating of any electrical hot water systems. These visualization and autonomous decision-making tools enable automatic adjustments depending on different parameters. With preventive maintenance sensors, managers can intervene before systems go down. Recording and tracking information also helps with scenario planning and future investment decisions. These technologies manage and optimize a portfolio of properties, with the ability to apply best practices broadly across multiple building types and any geography.