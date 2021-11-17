Solving IoT authentication challenges

Organizations recognize the vast potential of IoT and how it transforms industries spanning healthcare, manufacturing, retail and transportation. However, as the complexity and the number of connected devices increase, the volume of attacks soars in turn.

Hackers focus on the weakest link, which tends to be authentication. Unless organizations adopt stronger and more secure authentication methods, they will continue to remain in cybercriminals' crosshairs.

The FBI recently stated that the food and agriculture sectors are at an increased risk of cyber attacks. As these and other industries become increasingly digitized and connected, it advances the likelihood of an attack. The increased risk puts password policies firmly in the spotlight. Every entity must take action to shore up its defenses rather than face the effect on its brand and its bottom line that an attack can have.

At the root of the problem is the weak strategy enterprises deploy to manage password authentication. Too often, they rely on the outdated approach of resetting passwords after a set period of time. However, this fails to consider if the password is strong, unique or has previously been exposed.