Scaling Industry 4.0 with AI, IoT sensors and hybrid cloud

AI's growing sophistication means that organizations of any size can much more easily use AI to solve critical, complex problems.

AI has been pivotal in navigating the particularly challenging landscape of the past year. Retailers have relied on AI to help them optimize their order shipments, reimagine their stores as distribution centers and ensure people can still get products even when in-person shopping ground to a halt. In the utility sector, AI has been increasingly deployed to keep power grids running by managing issues such as vegetation risk or getting an earlier start preparing for adverse weather events. AI is also helping build better from the ground up. For example, AI analyzes and tracks requirements for complex engineering equipment used in can't-fail scenarios such as airplanes, ventilators and space shuttles.

When AI is combined with other enabling technologies, we begin to see some of the ramifications of so-called Industry 4.0. When combined with IoT, AI can analyze sensor data and predict the failures of industrial assets like factory equipment, HVAC systems and assembly lines. It can optimize the schedule of asset work orders, analyze the risk of failure and let managers prioritize repairs under different criteria. Visual inspection is being used to detect manufacturing defects and help keep workers safe by analyzing real-time video feeds.

Cameras, beacons and sensors can monitor a facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With the help of AI that can separate signal from noise, organizations can ensure no valuable insights are missed, and begin to automate increasingly complex parts of their manufacturing and production process. These building blocks of Industry 4.0 are already mature and enterprise-ready if companies invest in the needed underlying digital infrastructure.