IoT device security implications for the future

IoT is no longer a buzzword but is regarded as a vital step toward connected infrastructure.

IoT integration can improve many daily tasks, and therefore, the technology has made its way into almost every industry across the world.

A network of interconnected electronic devices falls under the umbrella of IoT. The devices not only add convenience, but also improve control of several automation processes. In 2021, market researcher IoT Analytics expected the global number of connected IoT devices to grow to 12.3 billion active endpoints, operating across the globe. This number is bound to increase in the future. Virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, have helped bridge the gap between human users and networks of interconnected devices. If the IoT industry continues to improve, the future of connecting smart cities will not remain a far-fetched dream. However, the security of IoT devices remains a challenge yet to be overcome.