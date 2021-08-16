IoT data in the cloud and on the edge

The year 2020 accelerated digital transformation, and cloud technology has become more prevalent. In fact, over the past year, we've seen rapid growth in the convergence of enterprise IT, cloud and security functions, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations have adopted a more opportunistic mindset and are looking to capitalize on the benefits of connecting everything while they continue to address ongoing challenges.

With connectivity becoming increasingly necessary -- especially with many individuals working from home -- devices are connected to the internet and to each other more than ever before. Digital transformation and the need to have various devices communicate and share data is no longer nice -- it's essential. The data transmitted by IoT devices is critical to optimize business, analyze patterns and understand trends that affect daily operations.

That brings us to today. Now, there is an integrated relationship between IoT and the cloud. The cloud stores IoT data and can be accessed whenever and wherever, making it ideal for multiple locations or dispersed operations. Combined, IoT and cloud solutions support data capture with real-time control and intelligence monitoring.

Cloud systems can help organizations mine IoT data -- including video data -- using AI. Embedded intelligence results in easier operations, greater efficiencies and more streamlined processes. IoT makes this possible. It powers intelligent sensors to capture data and then analyzes the information to send out a notification when an event has occurred. The type of sensors can be from weather tracking, building management systems, video surveillance, traffic monitoring, access control and analytics.

Combining the cloud and IoT is a desirable option for many businesses, but what about those that may not have the bandwidth or ability to support a pure cloud infrastructure? Today, organizations may also consider hybrid options to move to the cloud in a more strategic, cost-effective and bandwidth-friendly manner.

Edge cloud products are designed to deliver customized cloud functionality based on specific security priorities, risks and operational requirements. They also address some of the challenges that stakeholders face when considering cloud-based options, such as internet issues, high IoT device counts and network traffic optimization. With a storage-on-the-edge option, end users can configure their storage options in a way that reduces bandwidth and cost and accelerates their digital transformation goals. Hybrid options also build in the opportunity to move fully into the cloud in the future.