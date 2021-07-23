IoT and responsibility: Use digital for good

When Athenian philosopher Plato said, "Necessity is the mother of invention" over 2,000 years ago, he could have been talking about today. As we look back over the past year and how the global pandemic has changed our world, we can say that the needs created by that crisis drove innovative new approaches to how we communicate, work and live.

During the worst of the pandemic, we were forced into a digital-first lifestyle, and we all turned to technology. In fact, as consumers turned to video calls and virtual chats, 84% of organizations considered technology such as IoT essential to their business amid the pandemic, according to Vodafone's "2020 IoT Spotlight" report.

While the struggles this crisis created cannot be understated, even as parts of the world are entering a vaccine-fueled new normal, technology has played a major role in how we've persevered.

For example, buildings implemented thermal cameras to automatically check the temperature of people entering and exiting. Technology has been in the middle of the vaccine supply chain, ensuring doses stay at the correct temperature levels from the time they leave a factory until they get into someone's arm.

As we enter this new normal, it's our responsibility to continue to find use cases where technology can be designed to do good.

Improving sustainability efforts via IoT Eighty-four percent of organizations are using IoT to fundamentally improve their environmental sustainability, according to Vodafone's IoT Spotlight. That's not a surprise, but there is more that can be done. With IoT-connected devices, we can reduce waste by optimizing the use of energy and other resources. While IoT has started to play a role in making buildings more sustainable, for instance, the pandemic-driven lockdowns have shown there are still many opportunities to improve efficiency. Nearly 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions stem from the construction and operation of buildings, according to World Green Building Council. Critical building infrastructure -- such as water heaters, air conditioning, heating systems and lighting -- is frequently inefficient. During the lockdown, many buildings continued to have heating, air conditioning and lighting systems run even while completely empty. By installing IoT sensors throughout buildings and within infrastructure, we can improve sustainability efforts by understanding where operations within a building are inefficient. We can know which rooms or floors in a building are occupied and need proper lighting. We can gauge the temperature and balance based on how many people are present, what the temperature is outside, and what is required to keep the pipes from freezing. For example, Vital Command, a building monitoring systems manufacturer, is able to monitor 3,000 buildings across North America to keep buildings operating effectively even when no one is in them. Through IoT technology, they can monitor infrastructure across the buildings and quickly take care of issues as they arise -- or better yet, before they even occur. For example, during a tropical storm event in Florida, Vital Command was able to determine which buildings were affected by the storm in real time even after an evacuation. This type of use case is especially critical as office spaces start to reopen in a hybrid model, where the number of occupants could change on a daily basis, or when weather events can cause serious damage. But, using technology for good goes beyond sustainability efforts.