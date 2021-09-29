Increase productivity in construction with IoT

Improving productivity is an ongoing priority for companies across the world. In the construction industry, productivity is not only a priority but a pressing challenge due to the increase in global urbanization.

The deployment of IoT-enabled technologies is one way to address these challenges to enhance productivity and more efficiently manage projects while reducing operational costs.

Worldwide, the construction industry is on track to grow 4.2% by 2023, according to a January report by Research and Markets, further emphasizing the need to address productivity challenges to maintain this growth and demand.

IoT has already made dramatic improvements across the construction industry. IoT solutions coupled with the advancements in 5G can give companies the advantage of higher speeds and lower latency to create more bandwidth for the plethora of tools, resources and tech used both on- and off-site. Other developments in construction stemming from long-range, low-power technologies make smart construction sites possible by deploying sensors that track key performance indicators, equipment turnover, and utilization rates and inventory.

For example, Bouygues Construction Matériel, a subsidiary of global construction group Bouygues Construction, has implemented an asset-tracking product that ensures construction sites have compliant equipment. The company has deployed long-range and low-power connectivity with sensors on more than 20,000 pieces of equipment across construction sites in France. Each site gains insight into productivity by tracking geolocation to optimize equipment use and monitor the state of site equipment.