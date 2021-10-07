How removing latency can unlock even greater value from IoT

Several years ago, some co-workers and I decided to build a cloud-connected, Wi-Fi-controlled BBQ. Why did we do this? To grill the perfect piece of meat, of course!

With Wi-Fi control, you can place your slab of prime rib on the grill and cook it slowly and evenly so it is ready to eat by dinner time. Better still, you can repeat the process over and over so you can consistently enjoy the perfect piece of meat whenever you want. That's because the temperature profile can be stored in the cloud, allowing the BBQ to reproduce the ideal settings.

Using AI and historic machine learning, you can adjust for the specific weight of the prime rib to get the right settings in place. By creating a digital twin, you can make virtual digitized recipes that can always be duplicated. A digital twin is the software representation of a device -- in this case, the BBQ -- in the cloud. You control the connected hardware with the digital twin.

The actual BBQ grill, for its part, resides locally. In my case, that means in my backyard and not in the cloud. However, one drawback with cloud-connected IoT devices is that there could be latency issues when data is transmitted from the cloud to the physical device. For example, it may take several tens of seconds for the BBQ to send sensor data to the cloud and receive instructions to adjust its temperature settings per the recipe.

Wright and co-workers created a cloud-connected, Wi-Fi-controlled BBQ.

The evolution of IoT When IoT first emerged, it was all about the devices and not about the intelligence. Consumers bought a connected thermostat for their homes for many reasons, including the convenience of a simpler interface for advanced programming and remote control of the device. These initial systems were just remote-controlled devices, though, and not really IoT. Then, the IoT space evolved. Suddenly, your smart thermostat could study your behavior and control the HVAC system based on various factors, such as your usage patterns or the price of power at a given time from data gathered through the internet. That meant the system could save you money, while lowering your carbon footprint. Wright shows off the cloud-connected, Wi-Fi-controlled BBQ. As more intelligent IoT systems emerge, the ultimate benefit is behavior modification. I buy the smart thermostat at first because I think it's cool. If it helps me stay comfortable, while conserving energy and reducing my energy bill, that is a huge improvement over what came before. One of the best things that IoT has going for it today is the addition of AI and data collection. For example, a connected washing machine that is a few years old has started to vibrate during the spin cycle. It would be nice to know if the bearings are starting to give out. And, if the problem persists, it's only a matter of time before the washing machine pulls itself off the wall and floods your ground floor. With AI, manufacturers can analyze trends across thousands or hundreds of thousands of other washing machines and accurately infer when one will fail. Then, we can take the proper course of action, as recommended by the AI engine, such as sending for a technician or sending a warning on the user app to resolve the issue before disaster strikes.