Demystifying the unspoken plurality of edge

Next-gen wireless technologies, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, promise to unlock ubiquitous high-speed connectivity, which means conversations about edge technology continue to gain steam among industry pundits. The majority of these conversations fail to acknowledge the plurality -- and ambiguity -- that comes with the terminology. After all, the term edge means something completely different to a wireless network engineer versus a data center admin.

The device edge and telco network compute edge are both considered edge computing but warrant two entirely different conversations around use cases, applications and workloads. Because the term is so broad, conversations about the edge quickly enter muddy water and become counterproductive.

The three frequently discussed edge computing types are the following:

Device edge. An end-user device that generates, processes and transmits data. Network edge. A point in network infrastructure where compute can be performed. Cloud edge. A server that provides distributed compute via a centralized offering.

As organizations continue to adopt distributed networks, the many types of edge only become more critical. Therefore, it's imperative that technology experts add more distinction and specificity when talking about the many facets of this important technology.

Device edge End-user devices are literally located at the end of the network, where the application is used. These devices collect data and transmit it to the centralized compute infrastructure. They also process, analyze and perform necessary actions on locally collected data. Since 2010, devices have become much smaller with significantly more local compute power, which enables devices to perform heavier and more sophisticated workloads. Apple and Android already offer on-device machine learning kits, real-time augmented reality, facial recognition and live camera enhancement in a push to help move more intelligence closer to this edge. The ability to move more computing power to edge devices is increasingly important as the amount of generated data continues to exponentially grow. By 2025, global data creation is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes, which is 10 times as much data as was produced just five years ago, a Statista report noted. It is impractical to process and store such large volumes of data in a centralized cloud or data center, especially for time-sensitive processes that require intensive computations. Edge devices offer an effective and cost-efficient way to process and store data in a more distributed manner. Consider the significance of the device edge network for autonomous vehicles. Despite what a 5G marketer would say, the vehicle's on-device workloads are significantly more important than any network, telco or cloud edge workloads. The network can add tremendous value to the self-driving ecosystem, but the device edge workloads are truly critical.

Network edge There are many embedded apps in network infrastructure that perform a variety of functions, such as data pre-processing and filtering or security service chaining. But even the term network edge means different things to different people. There are three common meanings: the telco network edge, the WAN edge and the on-ramp edge. Because a great deal of the edge conversation relates to 5G, the telco network edge is what might first come to mind. The telco edge is composed of cell towers and equipment closets that house the telecom service provider's distributed systems. Because of the telco network edge's geographical distribution, it represents a footprint of facilities where compute is hosted near the mobile user to run workloads for latency-sensitive applications. The WAN edge is another essential network edge layer because it represents both the connected perimeter of a site, and it provides the path to access cloud-hosted applications. The WAN edge is a crucial security boundary, but it also plays a key role in application optimization and delivery for all off-premises workloads. Finally, the device on-ramp edge consists of Wi-Fi access points, Ethernet switches or private 5G small cells; it represents the first leg of connectivity. The on-ramp edge is pivotal both in terms of access control and policy, but it also provides a distributed compute platform for lightweight edge services, like security or IoT applications. This edge type also bears primary responsibility -- and blame -- for device connectivity and service continuity.