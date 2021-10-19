Building IoT strategies around trust

Note: People evolved to rely on five senses: touch, smell, taste, hearing and vision. These senses served us through our prehistoric beginnings and our experiments in civilization, and now we amplify them through technology. IoT, in concept, opens an opportunity to connect these digital sensors with our human senses, augmenting our ability to understand our world, protect our communities and advance our culture. But will we burn out on sensory overload and cognitive dissonance? Or will we embrace our higher-definition IoT-enabled world in a way that genuinely makes us superhuman?

We are facing uncertain times of unprecedented threats. Wildfires ravage the U.S. West and floods have devastated riverside communities throughout central Europe. In addition, a global pandemic continues to stretch and, at times, break our healthcare systems. Together, these challenges put the best of our human intellect and technology to the test, but IoT's contribution in solving these problems is becoming increasingly clear.

For example, drone-based vision systems now allow us to detect wildfires early, even when they are just smoldering under the forest canopy. Algorithms then process this information alongside other inputs to model the progression of fires, much like we do with hurricanes and tornadoes. While equally imprecise, the cone of uncertainty for a wildfire still provides the better visibility needed for fast, safe and efficient evacuation.

When developing an IoT strategy, balancing privacy and security with trust is ultimately the key. An informed consumer who trusts a vendor to use information appropriately and responsibly is the only way to successfully deliver on the promise of IoT for the public good.