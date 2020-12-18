Trends push IT and OT convergence opportunities and challenges

Many discussions of IT/OT convergence highlight its challenges, such as security and scalability, but new technologies and lessons learned in both IT and operational technology create opportunities for innovation.

"What we want the end state to be is OT becomes the interactive real-time edge for IT, and IT becomes the elastic compute cloud for OT. That way, IT can leverage IoT better and OT can leverage data analytics and AI better," said Mac Devine, IBM fellow and vice president and CTO for strategic customer success of Watson's cloud division, during an IoT Slam session on Dec. 11.

As asset data moves outside the bounds of the machine and the vendors who support the data creation, IT and OT must work together and build trust.

"IT is becoming the custodian of the data and it has to create services that are important to OT. They have to step up to this new world of lots of legacy and proprietary systems and realize that they will have to support them for a long time in the future. While IT often becomes the final buyer of many IT/OT convergence projects, OT is [focused on] the end user," wrote Vernon Turner, founder and chief strategist at Causeway Connections, in an email.

To achieve these goals for each team, organizations must first understand the differences between IT and OT.

Identify where IT/OT convergence faces challenges In the IoT Slam session "Finding harmony for IT/OT convergence when IT is from Mars and OT is from Venus," Devine defined IT as mostly open, software- and services-oriented, information-centric and cloud-savvy with multilayered security. OT is mostly closed, IoT-savvy and operations-centric with localized security. IT and OT teams have differing perspectives within security alone. IT typically talks about cybersecurity, while OT focuses on physical asset and location security. When asset data moves beyond its generation points, greater security and teamwork is necessary to avoid malware attacks throughout OT industrial networks and to protect data once it's in the cloud. "IT/OT convergence means different things to different vendors … what quickly happens is that more effort is spent on integration between IT and OT solutions and less time on innovation. The outcome is that OT sees longer time to value and is less trusting of IT," Turner said.