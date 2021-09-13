Top 5 industrial IoT use cases

Organizations that look to capitalize on the latest technologies have adopted industrial IoT quickly, leading to the technology's rapid growth.

Even though IIoT is still relatively new and carries some challenges, the technology can bring competitive advantages to those who implement it successfully. The top industrial IoT use cases highlight just how valuable these technologies can be.

IIoT applies wireless technologies to industrial settings. Most often, IIoT means adding remote sensors to robotics or long-haul trucks, but organizations can also use the technology for a broad range of uses. The data-driven fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, relies on IIoT to handle a broader variety of data collection and communication.

The global IIoT market was worth $76.7 billion in 2021, and experts predict it will surpass $100 billion by 2026, according to a Markets and Markets report. While the manufacturing sector isn't the only area to take advantage of these technologies, it drives much of this growth. More than 66% of manufacturers said the IIoT is crucial to their success, according to a 2020 survey by professional association Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Plataine, an AI-based IIoT software provider.

IIoT advantages and challenges Industrial IoT use cases expand connectivity and improve visibility. With more real-time insight into their operations, organizations can make more informed optimization decisions. These connections also improve efficiency by establishing remote access. Machines with IIoT sensors can communicate with one another, making automated systems more flexible. Just as wireless real-time data improves human response time, it can let machines recognize and adapt to changing conditions. IIoT devices can also reduce energy consumption by adapting to use only what they need. Despite its advantages, IIoT brings challenges. Most notably, more network endpoints can increase an organization's attack surface and vulnerability. An organization's reliance on endpoint devices makes attacks more destructive. Other potential issues include high upfront costs and initial disruption from the implementation of new technologies and changing workflows. As IIoT adoption grows, these technologies will become more accessible and affordable, and advantages can offset initial expenses. More stringent cybersecurity standards can tackle growing cyberthreats, such as information security standard ISO 27001, which provides a framework for mitigating data breaches.