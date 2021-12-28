Guard your network with IoT software security

IoT software security is usually the last thought for any cybersecurity team, which can put organizations at significant risk. However, with a little planning, they can close the security gap for their IoT systems and increase their security posture across their IoT fleet.

IoT security depends on protecting multiple levels, including the hardware, the firmware and the application layer. Even if organizations have secured the physical devices and turned on basic IoT security measures, the software remains vulnerable.

The challenge of securing IoT software IoT software raises particular security challenges because of the number of devices in a network, the functions they perform, their network connections and the organization's current security strategy. The software often connects to the internet through gateways, making security vital at each transfer point. The way existing network monitoring systems collect and present data makes it challenging to gain visibility into IoT software issues because they lack context. A security information and event management (SIEM) tool or intrusion detection system (IDS) alert identifies that there's an issue with a system. However, these alerts don't present the right information to security teams to fully understand what's going on. Organizations must address security at each transfer point in an IoT network.

IoT software security considerations How an organization secures its IoT software depends on several factors. Security professionals must consider the software's function, the device it's on, where it's physically located and how it connects to the network. Each factor limits the usable security options and how they affect the device and the software. Be aware of the tradeoffs that tighter security might require. For example, some software security options are highly effective but use more data and computing power and decrease performance. Other considerations for IoT software security options include: The threat model for the software, network and related systems. It's essential to understand what could happen to the software and anything connected to it so IT administrators can prepare.

Current IoT, security and network monitoring systems. This prevents organizations from duplicating monitoring efforts and saves money.

The price of the IoT software security product. If an organization needs to deploy a separate product or service, it will add costs that must be accounted for in the budget.