Focus the role of data analytics in IoT on actionable insights

The real value of IoT rests with data and, more specifically, from analyzing the right data at the right time to drive the desired action.

Organizations must design an IoT deployment that considers multiple complex factors that affect what data is collected, how it's transmitted, when and where it's analyzed, and where and how much of it is stored.

"In a world with limits, you have to consider what you want to do, how much it will cost and whether it's even possible," said Alexander Wyglinski, a professor of both electrical and computer engineering at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute and a senior member of IEEE. "You have to know what you're trying to achieve with your IoT environment, your capabilities, what the limits are and what are the restrictions."

Wyglinski cited an IoT deployment proposed by students as a case in point. The students developed a plan to use the technology to manage crop irrigation on the desert's edge in Senegal. The plan addressed the challenges of transmitting data in a remote area; how to power endpoint devices; how much analysis to perform at the edge, given the available power supply; how to power those devices; and whether there was enough power to handle the desired analysis in the field.

"With IoT, there's a lot of engineering decisions," Wyglinski said.

Use case is key Executives should start IoT plans by determining what they want to achieve so they know what type of data they must collect and the role of data analytics in their IoT deployment, said Geoff Mulligan, founder of the consultancy Skylight Digital and an IEEE member. "IoT is often this cool buzzword, like cloud, and so many people think just by deploying IoT, they'll solve their problems, but IoT projects often fail because they don't turn the data into anything actionable," he said. Data analytics in IoT deployments fall into three different categories: Descriptive analytics, where organizations collect and study data to gain insights into what's happening at any given time. Predictive analytics, where organizations analyze data to understand not only what's happening at any given time, but predict what will likely happen in the future. Prescriptive analytics, where data from a combination of sources can be analyzed to understand how variables affect outcomes. When enterprise leaders determine what they want to achieve -- whether to understand what's happening, engage in predictive analytics or use data to prescribe actions -- and determine the necessary data, teams can then engineer an IoT deployment to deliver on those objectives. Without focus, organizations end up collecting data swamps with very little turned into actionable information and pay for the cost of transmitting, storing and protecting it without gaining anything in return, Mulligan said.