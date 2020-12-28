Explore 3 IoT trends in healthcare for 2021

Healthcare IoT, in combination with cutting-edge technologies, can lead to numerous advancements.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced people and organizations to face new challenges and concepts -- such as social distancing -- and prioritize technologies such as cloud, IoT and AI that push technologists to explore new use cases. This trend places IoT as a big technology for healthcare in 2021 and beyond.

Organizations might face some implementation challenges at first, but tech adoption will continue to accelerate in healthcare because of the ongoing pandemic. In a recent global survey, 42% out of 350 CIO and CTO participants said they expedited the adoption of IoT technologies due to the pandemic, according to IEEE.

The internet of medical things (IoMT) has undergone several innovative revolutions to address the current state. A recent MarketsandMarkets report revealed that experts predict the global healthcare IoT market size will grow from $72.5 billion in 2020 to $188.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Further, it highlighted that many Asian countries, such as China, Japan and India, use information-intensive IoT technologies to cater to increasing healthcare service demands.