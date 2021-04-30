Common application layer protocols in IoT explained

IoT is simple in theory: Use the vast connectivity of the internet to send data from the tiniest devices -- such as switches and sensors -- to the cloud, on-premises server farms or large-scale data platforms to model the world more accurately. That model forms the foundation for entire new classes of applications, analyses and previously unimagined efficiencies and optimizations.

The global growth in IoT-based applications makes the cloud look tame, as far as technological innovations and social importance go. IoT has given the world automated industrial operations, personal healthcare monitoring, traffic control and smart homes. The list is very long and growing.

However, for all the available connectivity and the technological revolution IoT promotes, it presents communication challenges rarely seen in more conventional networking scenarios.

Understand IoT communication challenges Application layer protocols in IoT must address some major challenges in IoT's network communications. The data in IoT are more complex than in conventional networking. In a simple scenario, a sensor reports a temperature to a local network, which then passes the data to a cloud through the internet. Complex scenarios can get as tricky as dialog between multiple machines on a factory floor that selectively power down when environmental sensors report the detection of fire, while a cloud AI system monitors the shutdown and reports the event to multiple external systems. The simple scenario includes a single data type and a single message moving in one direction. The complex one includes many data types in many messages among many devices that must efficiently exchange the data. The hardware itself can vary wildly. The conventional protocol standard, HTTP, isn't necessarily appropriate for small devices. Some IoT devices are HTTP-capable and benefit from the features of HTTP transport, but many, if not most, are not and cannot. HTTP is designed for very heavy, rich communications, while most IoT communications are necessarily minimal, given the small size and sparse hardware and firmware of most devices. An HTTP header can contain hundreds of bytes; that's nothing in most internet communications, but it's huge for most IoT devices. Protocols that are leaner and able to ride HTTP but not be HTTP are necessary.

How the application layer works Some IoT devices have network capability directly built in, but most connect to the internet through a gateway. IoT makes use of the Open Systems Interconnection model, which employs seven interactive layers to handle each phase of message transport. The IoT application layer is one of seven layers, three of which are of particular importance to IoT application protocols. The physical network layer is the actual infrastructure that is moving the data, such as Ethernet, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The transport layer is the protocol supporting the movement of the data, such as Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), HTTP or User Datagram Protocol (UDP). The application layer is the interface between the IoT device and the network with which it will communicate. It handles data formatting and presentation and serves as the bridge between what the IoT device is doing and the network handoff of the data it produces.