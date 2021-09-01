Close the IoT skills gap with training and outside experts

Most technical professionals who work with IoT didn't set out on that career path, or at least their expertise wasn't classified as IoT when they started.

The field of IoT has developed over the past decade, with many professionals picking up skills as they go or through additional training. Most people involved in IoT projects started out in a background such as computer science, engineering or software development. In the U.S., Florida International University made one of the first IoT degree programs, which started in the spring of 2018.

Without extensive IoT training available in the past, many organizations do not have an in-house expert who can handle all things IoT-related. Instead, organizations must have many different technical professionals work together on IoT projects and build in-house expertise.

Why are IoT skills hard to find? Successful IoT deployments demand a plethora of skills to address their complexity. For example, one person would not study app development, AI, cloud computing and information security all together. Multiple people specialize in each of those areas and come together to create IoT projects. Add in the fact that the IoT industry is still rapidly changing, and it's easy to see why organizations might have a hard time building IoT from their in-house experts alone. Organizations looking to build IoT deployments must also compete against other organizations to hire experts in cloud computing and data science because most tech projects require that expertise today. With rapid growth in all these sectors, organizations may find it difficult to compete with the demand for these skills.

What IoT skills do organizations need? IoT projects bring professionals together from many different technological areas because each use case can require diverse expertise. IoT spans organizational groups and knowledge, including cybersecurity, edge computing, cloud, AI, data storage, applications and operational technology. For example, one organization might use IoT sensors to track the location of vehicles in its fleet and would need expertise in wireless or mobile connectivity. Another organization might want to predict when a factory's machines will fail, which would require AI algorithms to study massive amounts of data. Those are just the skills needed specific to those use cases. Organizations can encourage building IoT expertise by upskilling their workforce with courses and certifications. Organizations do not necessarily have IoT-specific roles, but other positions can apply their knowledge to IoT, such as data science. For any IoT project, an organization requires many experts who can set up the infrastructure for IoT to connect devices to the network, create edge and cloud architecture, or design AI models and applications. Businesses may already have professionals with these skills in-house who have not worked on an IoT-specific project. IoT teams are made up of engineers, such as those for systems, software and hardware; designers, such as for industrial or embedded systems; developers, such as for the front end, back end and applications; and data scientists. With the span of expertise needed for each IoT project, organizations must decide which skills are better to develop further internally and which to outsource.