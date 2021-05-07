4 IoT connectivity challenges and strategies to tackle them

IoT connectivity plays just one part in ensuring IoT technology integrates with all other aspects of a deployment, but IT admins must address connectivity at the smallest level of the device up to the entire network and system infrastructure.

The goal of IoT is to gather, process and transmit data from the edges of a network to more centralized systems of control, whether on servers in individual departments, on the cloud or in a central data center. Connectivity, as a fundamental building block of IoT, is the ability of an IoT device or appliance to execute a communications handshake that links and then paves the way for communication with another device or system. The handshake verifies the authorized connection and that all devices transmit data at a compatible speed.

In the IoT industry, connectivity defies both industry standard setting and a one-size-fits-all approach. Organizations might use close range connectivity options such as Bluetooth, which only connects IoT within a few feet of each other, or expansive connectivity like cellular, which can achieve connectivity around the world. Some organizations might also still use wired IoT connectivity for networks and standalone machines.

In IoT deployments, connectivity links things together and integration makes them into a whole. For example, an IT admin can connect a digital camera to the network, but the available bandwidth on the network might not give the quality of video transmission needed to support telemedicine. An IoT device can connect to the organization's systems, but if an IT admin forgets to check device security settings or to perform a software update, then a botnet invasion could bring the entire network down. These situations exemplify the essential role connectivity plays in IoT integration and why IT admins must address IoT connectivity challenges effectively.

With so many IoT services and connectivity options, organizations must decide which approaches they will use to give them the data throughput and range they need; the amount of latency they can tolerate; the scalability of the IoT they will require; and the mobility, security and cost conservation that must be achieved with the IoT.