What IoT security certifications can level up your career?

must develop their expertise in IoT security as regulations and the industry call for more built-in protective measures.

In some cases, general understanding of IoT security is enough, such as if an IT admin has overall IoT management responsibilities but is not an IoT technician. Conversely, if a job is hands-on IoT development, IT professionals would benefit from detailed technical training as well as an overview. These individuals must gain more detailed knowledge and formal certifications to enhance their resumes.

Some programs are vendor-neutral. IoT vendors also offer training specific to their IoT security products. Which program fits best depends on professional goals and work expectations.

Consider these six IoT training and certification offerings:

IoTSF Foundations of IoT Security certification Nonprofit organization IoT Security Foundation (IoTSF) designed its certification training for IT professionals who must understand IoT device connectivity and security fundamentals. With two days of vendor-neutral training, participants learn how to secure IoT products from scratch, understand the main IoT security threats and know how to research and assess threats and risks. The IoTSF course addresses the technical fundamentals to keep IoT devices secure and ranges in subject matter, including IoT security implementation, security reporting, patching strategies and IoT device updates. At the end of the course, participants receive a certificate of completion that is registered on the IoTSF database. Although this training is currently suspended until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic, it usually takes place in various locations around the world.

Certnexus Certified IoT Security Practitioner IoT professionals can take the Certnexus IoT Security Practitioner training and exam to demonstrate a vendor-neutral, cross-industry skillset in IoT design, implementation, operation and management. Software development engineers, network professionals, application developers and cybersecurity analysts most frequently attend this course, which takes three-days and culminates in a 120-minute examination. The course serves as a stepping stone to the Certified Internet of Things Security Practitioner certification, once attendees pass the 100-question ITS-100 exam. To take this course, individuals should already have a baseline understanding of IoT ecosystems and security.

Udemy Securing IoT: Build secure IoT solutions Udemy created this two-course training for IoT product designers, IoT product managers, security professionals and security engineers. A formal certification is not offered, but this training might appeal to IT professionals who want to scale the multi-course to the level of knowledge they look to attain. The baseline course, Fundamentals of IoT Security, is an ideal starting point for individuals who have little or no exposure to IoT and decide to pick up a little background. The course reviews IoT use cases across industries with a goal of acquainting participants with the basic IoT components and technologies. The baseline creates a fundamental understanding of the IoT systems and devices that need security protection. It also presents common security architectures that IoT and security professionals can apply to IoT systems and explores IoT security regulations and standards. Students learn the specific threats in each area, which include hardware, OSes, APIs, messaging, communication protocols and back-end services. For IoT experts who need more detailed knowledge, course two is Security Engineering for the IoT. Engineers, technicians and IoT implementors learn how to securely design and harden IoT endpoints and systems; integrate IoT that supports security requirements; and negotiate security agreements with IoT providers. The course also covers message encryption and decryption, as well as IoT identity and access management.

Coursera Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things This course offers an introduction to IoT and the fundamental security issues that IoT presents. It is well suited for individuals without an IoT background who decide to gain a basic understanding of IoT and IoT security. This is not a course with the technical depth that an IoT expert requires. IT professionals can pay for the certification course, or take the course without certification. The online course takes about eight hours to complete four modules: Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

IoT and the Industrial Sector

IoT and the Connected Home

IoT and Consumer Wearables In each module, IoT security threats are discussed, but within the context of a general survey and not at a level of technical depth that an IoT expert would need.

Microsoft Cloud Workshop: Securing IoT end-to-end The Microsoft Cloud Workshop, Course 40564-G, instructs admin and developers on how to secure IoT end-to-end in Microsoft Azure, with the opportunity for certification. It is a one-day course that works well for professionals who have cloud infrastructure experience and work in Microsoft Azure shops. Participants in the workshop study the design and implementation process of an oil and gas manufacturing IoT product. Throughout the workshop, participants work in a hands-on lab to secure the IoT deployment end to end. They install and configure an IoT edge and a Microsoft Azure security agent that interfaces with the edge. They then test their security measures through an IoT attack simulation and configure security and alerts. The goal of the workshop is to teach participants how to better design a comprehensive and secure IoT deployment, using an oil and gas manufacturing IoT project as lab work.